Thyssenkrupp’s logistics unit to become independent

Friday, 03 June 2022 12:08:54 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

German-based Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe has announced that it has decided to set up its port facilities as an independent subsidiary of the pure steel business, as part of the company’s Steel Strategy 20-30.

The new subsidiary, Thyssenkrupp Steel Logistics GmbH, will become independent at the beginning of July 2022.

The entire port complex with the Schwelgern works port, to which the raw materials are delivered, and the Walsum port, where general cargo is handled, as well as associated units, will be transferred to the new company.

According to the statement, if steel production in Duisburg is switched from the conventional blast furnace route to direct reduction using hydrogen, essential parts of the deliveries will gradually be eliminated: for example, the coal which is transported by ship across the Rhine to Schwelgern port.