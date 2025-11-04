 |  Login 
Thyssenkrupp Steel withdraws from WV Stahl, Thyssenkrupp AG still to decide

Tuesday, 04 November 2025 17:51:07 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In a major shake-up for the German steel sector, Thyssenkrupp Steel, the country’s largest producer, has officially terminated its membership of the German Steel Federation Wirtschaftsvereinigung Stahl (WV Stahl) to be effective from December 31, 2026, according to a media report by German newspaper The Pioneer. The withdrawal reflects not only financial strain but also a strategic recalibration, as the company seeks to use personnel and financial resources more efficiently during ongoing restructuring.

The sources stated that they do not believe that the company’s withdrawal during talks with Indian investor Jindal is a coincidence. Thyssenkrupp AG is engaged in negotiations with Jindal Steel International, regarding the potential sale of its steelmaking business Thyssenkrupp Steel, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

The move comes at a time when Germany’s steel industry faces mounting economic pressure, with rising energy costs, foreign competition and uncertain government support. The loss of its biggest member marks a severe blow to WV Stahl’s standing as the unified political voice of the industry.

Thyssenkrupp’s decision underscores growing divisions within Germany’s struggling steel industry. Tekin Nasikkol, chairman of the General Works Council at ThyssenKrupp Steel, described the current environment as “catastrophic.”

According to Thyssenkrupp, the decision “does not mean a departure from industry-wide cooperation”, adding that it continues to back WV Stahl’s positions on trade protection, energy pricing and clean-steel development. Additionally, Thyssenkrupp AG - the parent company - is evaluating whether to follow its steel subsidiary and also leave the association.


