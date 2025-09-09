 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Thyssenkrupp...

Thyssenkrupp Steel gets approval from workers on restructuring plan

Tuesday, 09 September 2025 12:27:32 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe, subsidiary of German steelmaker Thyssenkrupp Steel, has reached a critical milestone in its turnaround strategy. Workers have voted to approve a sweeping restructuring plan, a move seen as essential for securing the company’s future, though final implementation now depends on Thyssenkrupp’s financing commitments, according to a report by Reuters.

Worker approval of the plan

The IG Metall union announced that 77 percent of voting members supported the plan in the ballot held between July 21 and September 4, 2025. While the plan entails job reductions, shorter working hours, bonus cuts, and site closures, it avoids forced redundancies until 2030. The collective agreement runs until September 2030.

Scope of Restructuring

The restructuring agreement, concluded after negotiations in July, is expected to generate over €100 million in annual savings.

Key measures include:

  • Cutting up to 11,000 jobs (40 percent of workforce)
  • Reducing annual production capacity from 11.5 million mt to 8.7–9.0 million mt

Implementing efficiency and cost-control measures across operations


Tags: Germany European Union ThyssenKrupp 

Similar articles

Thyssenkrupp Steel calls for effective trade protection against cheap imports

01 Sep | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp Steel launches intelligent scheduling system

22 Aug | Steel News

Germany approves carbon storage law to secure climate neutrality and industry

21 Aug | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp’s net loss deepens to €255 million in Q3 amid weak steel demand

15 Aug | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp modernizes cold rolling mill automation with SMS Group

24 Jul | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp Steel and IG Metall ink restructuring deal to ensure long-term competitiveness

16 Jul | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp upgrades walking beam furnace to cut emissions and enable hydrogen use

11 Jul | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp launches new high-strength steel production facilities

07 Jul | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp awards Primetals contract for Duisburg mill modernization

17 Jun | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp starts trial production at new continuous slab caster

09 Jun | Steel News