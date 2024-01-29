﻿
English
Thyssenkrupp Materials Services inaugurates new service center in Mexico

Monday, 29 January 2024
       

German steelmaker Thyssenkrupp’s subsidiary Thyssenkrupp Materials Services has announced that it has inaugurated a new service center in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, with an investment of $37 million. The new service center, which is part of Thyssenkrupp Materials Services’ growth strategy in North America, will incorporate around 65 new jobs. The new service center is scheduled to start operations on February 15.

One of the main objectives of this site is to have a decisive impact on the future viability of the automobile supply industry.

Thyssenkrupp Materials Services has so far deployed a total investment of more than $100 million in North America in the last 15 months. The company has three other service centers in the country in the cities of Saltillo, Puebla, and Silao.


