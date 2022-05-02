Third proposal rejected, strike continues at CSN

Monday, 02 May 2022 17:28:39 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Workers at Brazilian steel producer CSN have rejected the third proposal submitted by the company during the current round of negotiations to end a strike that began in early April.

With a wide difference, 262 in favor and 6,396 against the approval, the parties are now far from an agreement, due to the difference between the positions of the company and that of the workers.

The company is offering a readjustment of salaries between 8 and 11 percent, while the workers want the readjustment measured by the inflation over the two years when salaries were not readjusted, estimated at 20 percent.

The date for another meeting is yet to be scheduled.