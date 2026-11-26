Thailand's Department of Foreign Trade (DFT) has announced that the country's Committee on Dumping and Subsidies has concluded its anti-circumvention investigation into certain alloyed cold rolled steel products originating from China, extending existing antidumping (AD) duties to imports from three Chinese producers and their affiliated companies, according to a notice published in the Royal Gazette on November 25, 2026.

AD duties ranging from 9.24 to 20.11 percent

The investigation, initiated on June 26, 2025, found that imports of slightly modified cold rolled steel products had increased significantly following the imposition of AD measures, undermining their effectiveness, while evidence of dumping was also established.

Accordingly, the authorities have extended the AD duty of 9.24 percent to imports from Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd., while a duty of 20.11 percent will apply to imports from five companies within the Baosteel group and six companies within the Maanshan group. All duties are calculated on the basis of CIF prices.

Product scope and exemptions

The products subject to the extended measures include alloyed cold rolled steel in coils and sheets classified under customs tariff code 7225.50.90.090.

However, certain automotive steel grades produced by Baoshan Iron & Steel are excluded from the measures, while specified grades of decarburized steel intended for porcelain enamelling will be subject to a zero percent duty, provided that the relevant import requirements are fulfilled.

The extended duties apply retroactively from June 27, 2025, when the Thai customs authorities began registering imports of the products concerned.