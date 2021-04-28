﻿
English
Ternium sees revenues in Mexico increase in Q1

Wednesday, 28 April 2021 19:21:28 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Latin America-focused steelmaker Ternium saw net revenues for its Mexican business in Q1 this year rise 43 percent, year-over-year, to $1.81 billion, the company said this week.

Ternium said revenues at its Southern Region segment in Q1 grew 100 percent, year-over-year, to $680.8 million. Likewise, revenues at its Other Markets segment in Q1 increased 15 percent, year-over-year, to $687.7 million.

Ternium said steel sales volumes in Mexico in Q1 improved 3 percent, year-over-year, to 1.69 million mt.  Steel sales volumes at Ternium’s Southern Region segment in Q1 rose 64 percent, year-over-year, to 623,000 mt. On the other hand, steel sales volumes at Ternium’s Other Markets in Q1 declined 20 percent, year-over-year, to 778,000 mt.


