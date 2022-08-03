Ternium posts higher net profit for the second quarter

Wednesday, 03 August 2022 19:26:12 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Latin America-focused steelmaker Ternium posted a net profit of $936.5 million for the second quarter of 2022, against $857.5 million in the previous quarter.

Under the same comparative basis, net sales increased to $4.44 billion from $4.30 billion, while gross profit increased to $1.38 billion from $1.32 billion, and operational profit increased from $1.07 billion from $905.8 million.

By volume, shipments of steel products were roughly stable at 2.957 million mt, with revenues per mt increasing to $1,471/mt from $1,427/mt.

The regional distribution of shipments during the second quarter has Mexico as main player (57 percent), followed by Argentina (20 percent), the US (9 percent), Colombia and Brazil (5 percent each) and other regions (3 percent).

Controlled by the Techint group, Ternium has production facilities in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Guatemala and the US.