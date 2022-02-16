﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Ternium sees Q4 revenues increase in Mexico

Wednesday, 16 February 2022 21:49:48 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Latin America-focused steelmaker Ternium said net revenues for its Mexico business segment in Q4 2021 rose 59 percent, year-over-year, to $2.19 billion.

Following the same uptrend, the company’s Southern Region segment posted revenues of $945 million in Q4 2021, 49 percent up, year-over-year.

The company’s Other Markets segment saw its revenues in Q4 2021 grow 116 percent, year-over-year, to $1.11 billion.

Despite the increased year-over-year revenue for all its business segments, steel sales volumes in Q4 2021 decreased at Ternium’s Mexico and Southern Region markets.

Ternium said steel sales volumes at its Mexico segment dropped 15 percent in Q4 2021, year-over-year, to 1.4 million mt.

Steel sales volumes at its Southern Region in Q4 2021 fell 5 percent, year-over-year, to 618,000 mt.


Tags: Ternium México  fin. Reports  North America  Mexico  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

11 Feb

Mexican industrial production increases in December
04 Feb

Mexican auto output declines in January
27 Jan

Ternium Mexico reaches HRC production milestone at its Pesqueria mill
25 Jan

Mexican economic activity in November increases slightly
19 Jan

Ternium Mexico unaffected by potential lack of electricity