Ternium sees Q3 revenues rise in Mexico

Latin America focused-steelmaker Ternium said net revenues in Mexico rose 143 percent, year-over-year, in Q3 to $2.59 billion. Mexico was the company’s regional business segment to report the highest revenue growth in Q3, Ternium said while releasing its quarterly results.

Revenues at the company’s Southern Region business segment totaled $936.8 million in Q3, 89 percent up, year-over-year. Likewise, revenues at its Other Markets business segment in Q3 grew 94 percent, year-over-year, to $984.3 million.

Ternium said steel sales volumes in Q3 in Mexico reached 1.69 million mt, 17 percent up, year-over-year.