Ternium expects solid performance for 2022

Thursday, 17 February 2022 23:29:25 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Latin America-focused steelmaker Ternium expects a solid performance for 2022, which should be supported by the company’s new hot-rolling mill at its Pesqueria facility in Mexico.

Ternium labeled 2021 as “outstanding.” As for the North America region, Ternium noted “supply chain disruptions,” which will affect several manufacturing segments.

“During 2022, Ternium anticipates this situation to gradually adjust and drive increased apparent steel demand in the region that, coupled with a decrease in steel imports, should cause declining steel prices to stabilize during the first half of the year,” the company said this week,while releasing its quarterly results.

Ternium said the outlook for its Argentinian business remains “significantly uncertain, given the unstable macroeconomic variables that persist in the country.”

Ternium expects EBITDA in Q1 2022 to decline due to lower margins.