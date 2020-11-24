﻿
English
Tenova to supply first hydrogen-based DRI plant to China

Tuesday, 24 November 2020 12:18:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Italy-based Tenova, a Techint Group company specialized in innovative solutions for the metals and mining industries, has announced it has signed a contract with Chinese steelmaker Hebei Iron and Steel Group (HBIS) for the implementation of the Paradigm Project, a High Tech Hydrogen Energy Development and Utilization Plant. The project includes an Energiron DRI (direct reduced iron) plant with a capacity of six million mt per year. 

The plant, which will be the world’s first DRI production plant in China powered by hydrogen-enriched gas, will use make-up gas with approximately a 70 percent hydrogen concentration. The carbon dioxide will be selectively recovered and part of it will be reutilized in downstream processes, with a final net emission of just about 125,000 mt of carbon. The plant is scheduled to begin production by the end of 2021.

The Energiron technology, jointly developed by Tenova and Danieli, is a high-intensity hydrogen direct reduction system and is designed for extremely low carbon emissions while processing steel, as SteelOrbis understands.


