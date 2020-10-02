Tenova receives order for walking beam furnace from Thyssenkrupp

Friday, 02 October 2020 15:05:01 (GMT+3) | Brescia

Italy-based Tenova, a Techint Group company specialized in innovative solutions for the metals and mining industries, has announced that its subsidiary company Tenova LOI Thermprocess, based in Essen, Germany, has received a major order from thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG for the supply of a walking beam furnace. The furnace, designed for the heating of slabs, will be located at the thyssenkrupp Beeckerwerth plant, Duisburg, and will replace an old reheating furnace. It will be installed directly next to an existing Tenova walking beam furnace.

The facility will be built at the Hot Strip Mill 2, meeting the strictest requirements for the production of premium sheets to be used in the automotive industry.

"We are very pleased about this new order which confirms the confidence in the leading Tenova technology and underlines our strategic partnership with thyssenkrupp", said Antonio Catalano, executive vice president of the Tenova downstream business unit. "The new plant will ensure the high surface quality requirements of the automotive industry and support our customer's forward strategy".

The furnace, with a capacity of 380 mt/h, will be used for heating slabs made of alloyed or unalloyed steel and charged in one and/or two rows. The furnace features a combustion air pre-heating system to significantly reduce the energy consumption of the overall production. In the long term, it will assist the thyssenkrupp group with achieving their climate-related emissions target.

"We selected Tenova due to the large number of references for comparable plants," explained Dr. Arnd Köfler, chief technology officer at thyssenkrupp Steel. "The short implementation time is another important criterion. The new plant is scheduled to start operating in mid-2022."