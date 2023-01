Wednesday, 11 January 2023 11:53:42 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Global steel pipe producer Tenaris has announced that it will supply 7,000 mt of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) to Canada-based Gran Tierra Energy, which focuses on oil and gas exploration, development and production, particularly in South America.

The products will be used for oil and gas drilling in Ecuador’s Eastern Basin over a three-year period.

Tenaris will also provide the customer with a unique pipe identification solution.