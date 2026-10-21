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Tenaris starts producing new TN 95EY steel grade in Canada

Wednesday, 21 October 2026 13:48:28 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Luxembourg-headquartered steel pipe producer Tenaris has announced that it has started producing its proprietary TN 95EY steel grade at its Sault Ste. Marie Industrial Centre in Ontario, Canada, expanding its domestically manufactured product range for Canadian oil and gas operators.

The new grade is designed for demanding oil and gas applications, including high-pressure and high-temperature operating conditions and sour service environments. It is intended to serve operators in western Canada's energy sector, including those active in the Montney and Duvernay formations.

New steel grade expands Tenaris' Canadian product portfolio

The introduction of TN 95EY required adjustments to Tenaris' manufacturing processes, together with testing and traceability procedures to ensure the steel grade meets the required specifications. The development involved cooperation between the company's production, metallurgy, laboratory and technical teams.

According to Tenaris, manufacturing the grade in Canada will enable the company to offer Canadian energy operators a broader range of locally produced steel pipe products.

Tenaris strengthens domestic manufacturing capabilities

The addition of TN 95EY represents a further expansion of Tenaris' manufacturing capabilities at its Sault Ste. Marie facility, which produces both seamless and welded steel pipes.

The company has been investing in its Canadian operations to expand its product range and improve manufacturing processes, including pipe production, heat treatment, testing and finishing.

The announcement did not disclose the production capacity allocated to TN 95EY or the volume of orders secured for the new grade.

Tags: Canada North America Steelmaking Tenaris Group 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
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I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

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