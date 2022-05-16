﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Tata Steel’s outlook revised to ‘positive’ from ‘stable by S&P

Monday, 16 May 2022 11:33:23 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

S&P Global Ratings has revised the outlook of India’s Tata Steel to ‘positive’ from ‘stable’ on the back of strong cash flow, and has reaffirmed its rating of “BBB-”, the rating firm said in a statement on Monday, May 16.

Tata Steel is expected to generate substantial free operating cash flows over the next two years owing to continuing strong steel prices. The resilience of the company’s credit metrics to steel price cycles has also strengthened following a significant reduction in debt over the past 18 months.

The positive outlook reflects the potential for an upgrade for Tata Steel over the next 12-24 months if the company continues to reduce leverage and improves its resilience to steel price cycles, the statement said.

“Tata Steel’s strong free operating cash flows over the next two years will strengthen its credit profile. It is estimated that the company will generate $3-4 billion of free operating cash flows annually over the next two years, given continued strength in steel prices. This is based on our estimate of EBITDA/tonne for the Indian operations averaging about INR 20,000 over the next two years. This is about 40 percent higher than typical levels in the past,” S&P said.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Tata Steel 

Similar articles

11 May

India’s Tata Steel not looking at acquisitions, to achieve capacity hike via brownfield expansions
10 May

Tata Steel draws up plans for EAF plants across Indian states
05 May

Tata Steel looking to achieve capacity expansion target a few years earlier
22 Apr

India’s Tata Steel and Australia’s Thiess ink mining collaboration deal
21 Apr

Tata Steel’s operations globally to stop doing business in Russia
11 Apr

Tata Steel Mining acquires Rohit Ferro via bankruptcy resolution process
07 Apr

Tata Steel to buy out SAIL’s 50% stake in mining joint venture
06 Apr

Tata Steel achieves record crude steel output of 19.06 million mt in 2021-22
31 Mar

Tata Steel to acquire ferroalloy production assets in Odisha
15 Mar

India’s Tata Steel scouts for alternatives to Russian coking coal