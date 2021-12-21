Tata Steel to build rail link between raw material belt in Odisha and consumption center

Tuesday, 21 December 2021 12:28:43 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Tata Steel Limited has inked an agreement with Sukinda Railway Limited (SRL), a special purpose vehicle (SPV) of national transporter Indian Railways (IR), for the construction, operation and maintenance of an alternative rail link connecting the key steel-making raw material belt in the eastern state of Odisha with the consumption region, a regulatory filing said on Tuesday, December 21.

Tata Steel will invest an estimated $52 million in constructing the alternate rail link connecting the iron ore-rich region of Joda-Barbil to the steel and sponge iron manufacturing belt of Angul and the coal mining belt of Talcher to industries around Keonjhar.

The build-operate-maintenance (BOM) agreement between Tata Steel and SRL is for a period of 20 years and the proposed rail link will also improve logistics of connection of raw material transportation to Tata Steel’s mill located at Kalinganagar in Odisha.