Tata Steel restarts operations of NINL mill within 90 days of acquisition

Tuesday, 04 October 2022 14:23:02 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Tata Steel Limited has restarted operations of its Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL) steel mill in Odisha after 90 days of acquiring it from the government after it had remained closed for close to two years, a Tata Steel statement said on Tuesday, October 4.

The 1.1 million mt NINL steel mill was acquired by Tata Steel Limited via its subsidiary, Tata Steel Long Products Limited (TSLPL), through the government disinvestment process.

“Given that the site was not in operation for two years, we wanted to restart the furnace quickly, deploying and demonstrating Tata Steel’s strong execution capabilities,” Tata Steel chairman T. V. Narendran said.

“Focus is now on ramping up production gradually to rated capacity as per plan. Tata Steel has plans to invest in the NINL site to build a dedicated 4.5 million mt per year capacity long products complex over the next few years,” he said.