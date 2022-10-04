﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Tata Steel restarts operations of NINL mill within 90 days of acquisition

Tuesday, 04 October 2022 14:23:02 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Tata Steel Limited has restarted operations of its Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL) steel mill in Odisha after 90 days of acquiring it from the government after it had remained closed for close to two years, a Tata Steel statement said on Tuesday, October 4.

The 1.1 million mt NINL steel mill was acquired by Tata Steel Limited via its subsidiary, Tata Steel Long Products Limited (TSLPL), through the government disinvestment process.

“Given that the site was not in operation for two years, we wanted to restart the furnace quickly, deploying and demonstrating Tata Steel’s strong execution capabilities,” Tata Steel chairman T. V. Narendran said.

“Focus is now on ramping up production gradually to rated capacity as per plan. Tata Steel has plans to invest in the NINL site to build a dedicated 4.5 million mt per year capacity long products complex over the next few years,” he said.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Tata Steel 

Similar articles

India’s steel ministry asks SAIL, Tata Steel to increase use of inland waterways for cheaper logistics

27 Sep | Steel News

Seven metal companies under India’s Tata Group to be merged with Tata Steel

23 Sep | Steel News

India’s Tata Metals begins work on doubling ductile pipe capacity

19 Sep | Steel News

Indian government gets applications from 75 steel firms for inclusion in PLI Scheme

19 Sep | Steel News

India's Tata Steel evaluates offers in ongoing BF coke tender

14 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s Tata Steel to infuse $7 million capital into its mining subsidiary

31 Aug | Steel News

Tata Steel signs MoU with Punjab government to construct EAF-based longs mill

29 Aug | Steel News

Tata Steel to spend $126 million to restart operations of newly acquired NINL mill

05 Aug | Steel News

India’s Tata Steel to maintain capex in FY 2022-23 despite fall in Q1 net profit

27 Jul | Steel News

India’s Tata Steel reports 21% decline in net profit in Q1 of FY 2022-23

26 Jul | Steel News