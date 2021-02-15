Tata Steel plans to double production capacity

Monday, 15 February 2021 16:07:45 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Indian steel producer Tata Steel Limited plans to double its steel production capacity at its existing plants in Odisha and Jharkhand to 40 million mt per year, according to Economic Times.

“Expansion within the three sites in Angul, Kalinganagar and Jamshedpur will allow the company to grow from the current capacity of 20 million mt per year to 40 million mt per year. Kalinganagar can grow to about 15-16 million mt, Angul to 10 million mt and Jamshedpur to 14 million mt. When you expand at the same site you bring the cost down significantly. The company wants each of the sites to be world-class and globally competitive,” T V Narendran, CEO of Tata Steel, said. He also added that the most efficient steel plants globally produce 15-20 million mt of steel per year.