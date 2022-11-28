Tata Steel inks MoU with SMS to reduce carbon emissions

Monday, 28 November 2022 10:35:42 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

German plantmaker SMS group has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Indian steelmaker Tata Steel to reduce carbon emissions at the latter’s integrated steel plants across India.

SMS will supply and commission plants with significantly lower carbon emissions for Tata Steel. Tata Steel aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045.

“Our companies have a common goal to reduce carbon emissions from iron and steel production. We are committed to supporting Tata Steel with its decarbonization roadmap,” Burkhard Dahmen, CEO of SMS group, said.