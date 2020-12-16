﻿
English
Tata Steel inks deal with Facor Alloys to convert chrome ore to ferrochrome

Wednesday, 16 December 2020 13:55:22 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Odisha, India-based FACOR Alloys Limited has entered into an agreement with Indian steel producer Tata Steel for the conversion of chrome ore into ferrochrome, according to company sources.

Following the agreement which came into force with effect from November this year, FACOR Alloys’ ferrochrome plant will be able to run at 100 percent capacity utilization.

Earlier this month, Tata Steel Mining Limited (TMIL), a wholly-owned mining arm of Tata Steel, had also signed a similar agreement with Nava Bharat Ventures Limited (NBVL) for conversion of chrome ore extracted by TMIL for conversion into high-grade ferrochrome at NBVL’s plant located in Odisha.


