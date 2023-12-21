Taiwan’s Foxconn submits application to set up semiconductor unit in India

Thursday, 21 December 2023 11:20:31 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Taiwan’s Foxconn has submitted an application to set up a semiconductor manufacturing facility in India, junior minister for electronics, Rajeev Chandrasekhar informed Parliament on Thursday, December 21.

The independent application from Foxconn follows after the latter terminated its joint venture with resource major Vedanta Limited to set up a semiconductor fabrication plant, earlier this year.

Foxconn has submitted its application under the modified scheme for setting up of semiconductor unit in India, the minister said.