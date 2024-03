Thursday, 21 March 2024 10:22:32 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run iron ore pellet producer KIOCL Limited has upgraded its filtration system at its 3 million mt per year capacity plant to achieve desired moisture in filter cake for pellet feed from iron ore having high alumina and slime content, a company statement said on Thursday, March 21.

The system includes installation of four vertical pressure filters the pellet plant with capacity of 100 mt per hour, the company said. Tests to guarantee performance have commenced from March 18, it said.