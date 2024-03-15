﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Indian Railways and RFL JV to produce forged steel wheels for domestic and export sales

Friday, 15 March 2024 15:04:16 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian national transporter Indian Railways (IR) has entered into a joint venture with Ramkrishna Forgings Limited (RFL) to construct a steel forged wheel manufacturing plant, for domestic sales and marking its maiden entry into exports, a government official said on Friday, March 15.

The forged wheel joint venture will invest an estimated INR 6.5 billion ($78.50 million) in the first phase to construct the plant in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.

The plant would have a capacity of 250,000 units of forged steel wheels, of which 80,000 would be for domestic sales to IR and the balance of 170,00 units would be exported, for the first time from India.

Production has been scheduled to commence within 16-18 months.

According to the official, the plant would cater to manufacturing wheels for semi-high speed passenger trains being introduced by IR, which require specially forged wheels which will be met by the joint venture.

He said that for the past 70 years India has been an importer of steel forged wheels for manufacturing passenger and freight trains, and this would be the first time that a surplus will be sold in the international markets.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Investments 

Similar articles

India’s JSW Steel Limited to commission new blast furnace at Dolvi mill in 2026

14 Mar | Steel News

India’s JSL to invest $79 million in sustainability projects to cut carbon emissions

06 Mar | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel to invest $154 million to revive Piombino mill in Italy

04 Mar | Steel News

India’s JSL to inaugurate green hydrogen plant on Tuesday

26 Feb | Steel News

India’s NTPC Limited firms up $7.8 billion green hydrogen project

21 Feb | Steel News

Israel’s Tower Semiconductor proposes building $8 billion chip making facility in India

14 Feb | Steel News

JSW Steel and JFE Steel Corporation unveils JV for making grain-oriented steel in India

13 Feb | Steel News

Foxconn Taiwan to invest $145 million in chip assembly plant in India

08 Feb | Steel News

Board of India’s GPIL approves capex of $723 million to construct greenfield steel mill, ramp up pellet capacity

08 Feb | Steel News

AMNS India publishes pathway for decarbonization, targets 20% cut in emissions by 2030

06 Feb | Steel News