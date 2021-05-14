﻿
Taiwan’s CSC to invest in plate rolling mill enhancement project

Friday, 14 May 2021 12:38:12 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Taiwan’s largest steelmaker China Steel Corporation (CSC) has announced that it will invest NTD 801 million ($28.64 million) to launch “Rolling efficiency enhancement of the main motor of the plate rolling mill” project. According to the company’s statement, the project will commence on June 1 this year and is scheduled for completion on December 31, 2023.

The company aims to enhance the capacity and capability of plate rolling mill’s main motor, promote the stability of production and equipment operation, improve product quality and high-grade steel plate production technology. The project will help developing high strength steel plates for wind power and national defense industry.

The new main motor driver system will reduce electricity consumption, equivalent to reducing carbon emissions of 835 mt per year, during production processes.


