Taiwan’s CSC posts higher revenues for Jan-Feb

Taiwan’s largest steelmaker China Steel Corporation (CSC) has announced that in February this year its carbon steel sales volume totaled 736,343 metric tons, accounting for 63 percent of domestic sales, while in January-February period its carbon steel sales volume amounted to 1.61 million mt, accounting for 67 percent of domestic sales.

In February, CSC’s operating revenues amounted to NTD 30.11 billion ($1.06 billion), down by 2.3 percent month on month. In the given month, the company’s operating income totaled NTD 3.87 billion ($135.81 million), compared to a NTD 3.23 billion income recorded in the previous month.

In January-February period this year, CSC’s operating revenues amounted to NTD 60.93 billion ($2.14 billion), increasing by 21.5 percent year on year. In the given period, the company’s operating income totaled NTD 7.10 billion ($249.44 million), compared to a NTD 1.68 billion loss recorded in the same period last year.