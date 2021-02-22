﻿
English
Taiwan-based CSC’s revenues up slightly in January from December

Monday, 22 February 2021 11:07:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Taiwan’s largest steelmaker China Steel Corporation (CSC) has announced that in January this year its carbon steel sales volume totaled 874,804 metric tons, increasing by 1.3 percent compared to December, accounting for 71 percent of domestic sales.

In January, CSC’s operating revenues amounted to NTD 30.82 billion ($1.10 billion), up by 0.6 percent month on month. In the given month, the company’s operating income totaled NTD 3.23 billion ($115.87 million), compared to a NTD 2.38 billion income recorded in the previous month.


