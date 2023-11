Wednesday, 22 November 2023 09:47:37 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Swedish specialty steel producer SSAB has announced that it will supply fossil-free steel called SSAB Zero™ to US-based energy company GE Vernova Onshore Wind Towers for onshore wind towers in North America.

Fossil-free steel produced at the Iowa facility will help GE Vernova to reach its net zero carbon emission targets.

SSAB Zero™ has zero emissions from melt to cast. Only recycled steel is used as a raw material, which means SSAB Zero™ supports the circular economy.