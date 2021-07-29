SunCoke Energy reports higher revenues but net loss for Q2

Thursday, 29 July 2021 20:29:52 (GMT+3) | San Diego

SunCoke Energy, Inc. today reported results for the second quarter 2021, reflecting continued strong performance in the Domestic Coke segment. Revenues in the second quarter of 2021 totaled $364.3 million as compared to $338.0 million the prior year period. The company recorded a net loss of $8.8 million in Q2 2021, compared to net income of $6.5 million in Q2 2020.

Domestic Coke sales volumes totaled 1.06 million tons in Q2, compared to 977,000 tons in Q2 2020. In the Brazil Coke segment, revenues and Adjusted EBITDA were $9.0 million and $4.0 million, respectively, higher than revenues and Adjusted EBITDA of $7.2 million and $3.2 million, respectively, during the second quarter 2020.

As for an outlook, the company said issued a revised guidance based on higher margin and volume in the Domestic Coke plants driven by export and foundry coke sales. The company expects domestic Coke total production is expected to be approximately 4.15 million tons for the full-year 2021, with consolidated Adjusted EBITDA expected to be $255 million to $265 million.