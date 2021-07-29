﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

SunCoke Energy reports higher revenues but net loss for Q2

Thursday, 29 July 2021 20:29:52 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

SunCoke Energy, Inc. today reported results for the second quarter 2021, reflecting continued strong performance in the Domestic Coke segment. Revenues in the second quarter of 2021 totaled $364.3 million as compared to $338.0 million the prior year period. The company recorded a net loss of $8.8 million in Q2 2021, compared to net income of $6.5 million in Q2 2020.

Domestic Coke sales volumes totaled 1.06 million tons in Q2, compared to 977,000 tons in Q2 2020. In the Brazil Coke segment, revenues and Adjusted EBITDA were $9.0 million and $4.0 million, respectively, higher than revenues and Adjusted EBITDA of $7.2 million and $3.2 million, respectively, during the second quarter 2020.

As for an outlook, the company said issued a revised guidance based on higher margin and volume in the Domestic Coke plants driven by export and foundry coke sales. The company expects domestic Coke total production is expected to be approximately 4.15 million tons for the full-year 2021, with consolidated Adjusted EBITDA expected to be $255 million to $265 million.


Tags: North America  fin. Reports  USA  coking coal  raw mat  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

29  Jul

US Steel reports $1.01 billion in net earnings for Q2
27  Jul

Arch Resources reports $27.9 million net income in Q2
22  Jul

Nucor reports another record profit level for Q2
20  Jul

Steel Dynamics reports record sales and income for Q2
12  Jul

US iron and steel scrap exports up 24.5 percent in May