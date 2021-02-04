﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 16.5% in late Jan

Thursday, 04 February 2021 13:57:57 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

As of January 31 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 20 cities of China totaled 9.73 million mt, up 1.38 million mt or 16.5 percent compared to January 20.

In particular, as of January 31, domestic inventories of hot rolled coil (HRC), cold rolled coil (CRC) and common medium plate amounted to 1.41 million mt, 1.02 million mt and 1.01 million mt, up 1.4 percent, 1.0 percent and 6.3 percent respectively compared to January 20. Meanwhile, stocks of wire rod and rebar posted double-digit growth of 26.3 percent 25.6 percent, respectively, to 1.73 million mt and 4.56 million mt.

The approach of the Chinese New Year holiday resulted in increases in inventories amid slacker demand from downstream users. 


Tags: Far East  China  steelmaking  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

04  Feb

Chinese private steel mills achieve higher profit margin on sales than state-owned mills in 2020
29  Jan

MIIT: China will aim to cut its steel output
28  Jan

China’s apparent stainless steel consumption rises by 6.46% in 2020
20  Jan

CISA: China’s steel prices up further in Dec, likely to soften in Jan
14  Jan

Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 5.6% in early Jan, driven by rebar