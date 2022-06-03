Stellantis halts auto plants in North America amid chip shortage

Friday, 03 June 2022 15:29:15 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Netherlands-based automaker Stellantis has halted production at its two plants in North America amid the global semiconductor chip shortage, according to media reports.

The company’s minivan plant in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, and its Toluca Assembly Plant in Mexico have been idled this week.

Stellantis’ Melfi plant in Italy will be idled next week.

In April, the company suspended its manufacturing operations in Kaluga, Russia, amid sanctions and logistical difficulties, as SteelOrbis previously reported.