Steel Dynamics to join S&P 500 Index this week

Tuesday, 20 December 2022 22:50:28 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Steel Dynamics, Inc. announced it is being added to the S&P 500 Index, effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, December 22, 2022.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for benchmarks and investable indices, including the Dow Jones Industrial Average as well as the S&P 500. It is widely recognized as one of the premier benchmarks of the US equities market.

"It is a great honor to be selected for inclusion in the S&P 500 index," said Mark D. Millett, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. "Since our founding almost 30 years ago, the Steel Dynamics team has created a best-in-class, innovative company that is committed to operating with the highest integrity. We thank all of those that contribute to our success — our loyal customers, vendors, communities, and shareholders. My heartfelt thanks also go to our extraordinary team members for their passion, innovation, and dedication to each other and to a spirit of excellence."


