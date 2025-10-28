 |  Login 
Steel Dynamics announces launch of BIOEDGE and EDGE

Tuesday, 28 October 2025 23:06:55 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

Steel Dynamics, Inc. has announced lower-embodied-carbon steel products, BIOEDGE and EDGE, to help customers with their reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and sustainability goals.

Produced exclusively with electric arc furnace (EAF), BIOEDGE and EDGE are matched with Green-e Energy certified renewable energy certificates or emission-free nuclear energy certificates, significantly reducing Scope 2 emissions.

“With our EAF steelmaking, circular manufacturing model, and innovative teams, Steel Dynamics is already a global leader in the production of lower-embodied-carbon steel products,” said Mark D. Millett, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited to expand our lower-embodied-carbon steel product offerings, and we are committed to providing high-quality, innovative supply-chain solutions to support our customers’ decarbonization initiatives.” 

BIOEDGE further reduces embodied carbon in the EAF steelmaking process, utilizing renewable biocarbon as a replacement for anthracite, significantly reducing Scope 1 emissions.  BIOEDGE also offers an innovative supply-chain solution for companies trying to decarbonize their supply chains without affecting performance or quality. The EDGE family of steel products will be available across Steel Dynamic’s steel operations and the company anticipates immediate interest from automotive and construction customers and the renewable energy and infrastructure sectors.


Tags: US North America Steel Dynamics 

