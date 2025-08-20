Steel Dynamics to acquire remaining ownership interest in New Process Steel

Steel Dynamics, Inc. has entered into an agreement to require the remaining 55 percent equity interest in New Process Steel, L.P. New Process Steel is a metals solutions and distribution supply-chain management company headquartered in Houston, Texas, with a focus toward growing its value-added manufacturing applications.

“We have enjoyed a strong customer relationship with New Process since our founding,” said Mark D. Millett, Chairman and CEO of Steel Dynamics. “This acquisition expands our exposure to value-added manufacturing opportunities, while continuing to serve our other long-standing flat rolled steel customer needs. New Process has a reputation for high-quality standards and strong customer relationships. With this next step, we believe New Process will continue to have a number of opportunities for value-added manufacturing growth.”

“I have enjoyed a great, long-time relationship with the entire Steel Dynamics team,” said Richard Fant, the New Process Steel CEO. “I believe this is a great opportunity for New Process to grow our value-added metals solutions and supply-chain strategy, to continue to provide our customers with exceptional service and value. The entire New Process team and I are excited for this strategic step.”