 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Steel...

Steel Dynamics expects higher earnings and stronger steel operations in Q1

Wednesday, 19 March 2025 21:40:54 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

US-steel based producer, Steel Dynamics (SDI), has provided the first quarter 2025 earnings guidance in the range of $1.36 to $1.40 per diluted share. Comparatively, the company’s sequential fourth quarter 2024 earnings were $1.36 per diluted share and prior year first quarter earnings were $3.67 per diluted share.

The company expects its steel operations in the first quarter to be stronger than sequential fourth quarter results, based on increased shipments more than offsetting some metal margin compression, as contractual steel pricing lagged recent spot price improvements, which will be realized in the coming months. SDI expects its metals recycling operations to be higher than sequential fourth quarter 2024 results, based on stronger realized pricing and stable volumes for ferrous and nonferrous materials.

In addition, the company expects its steel fabrication operations to be lower than sequential fourth quarter results, based on seasonally lower shipments and less than a five percent decline in realized pricing.


Tags: US North America Steelmaking Fin. Reports Steel Dynamics 

Similar articles

Steel Dynamics reports lower net income for 2024, expects higher demand in 2025

28 Jan | Steel News

Steel Dynamics, Inc. reports lower net income for Q3, expects prices to recover

18 Oct | Steel News

Steel Dynamics, Inc. reports lower net income for Q2

22 Jul | Steel News

SDI reports lower Q1 income than previous quarter, year

18 Apr | Steel News

Pricing for sheet and structural steel drives earnings decrease for Steel Dynamics

19 Jul | Steel News

Compressed margins to impact Q2 earnings for Steel Dynamics

19 Jun | Steel News

SDI’s earnings fall sequentially but rise slightly year-on-year

19 Apr | Steel News

Steel Dynamics anticipates possibly lower Q1 2013 earnings

19 Mar | Steel News

Earnings more than double for SDI in Q4, but full-year income drops

29 Jan | Steel News

Steel Dynamics’ Q4 guidance predicts higher earnings

19 Dec | Steel News