Steel Dynamics expects higher earnings and stronger steel operations in Q1

US-steel based producer, Steel Dynamics (SDI), has provided the first quarter 2025 earnings guidance in the range of $1.36 to $1.40 per diluted share. Comparatively, the company’s sequential fourth quarter 2024 earnings were $1.36 per diluted share and prior year first quarter earnings were $3.67 per diluted share.

The company expects its steel operations in the first quarter to be stronger than sequential fourth quarter results, based on increased shipments more than offsetting some metal margin compression, as contractual steel pricing lagged recent spot price improvements, which will be realized in the coming months. SDI expects its metals recycling operations to be higher than sequential fourth quarter 2024 results, based on stronger realized pricing and stable volumes for ferrous and nonferrous materials.

In addition, the company expects its steel fabrication operations to be lower than sequential fourth quarter results, based on seasonally lower shipments and less than a five percent decline in realized pricing.