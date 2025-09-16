Steel Dynamics expects higher earnings and stronger steel operations in Q3

US-based steel producer, Steel Dynamics (SDI), has provided the third quarter 2025 earnings guidance in a range of $2.60 to $2.64 per diluted share. Comparatively, the company’s sequential second quarter 2025 earnings were $2.01 per diluted share, and prior year third quarter earnings were $2.05 per diluted share.

The company expects profitability from its steel operations in the third quarter to be stronger than sequential second quarter results, driven by strong shipments and metal spread expansion as scrap raw material costs are expected to decline more than average realized steel pricing. The non-residential construction, automotive, energy, and industrial sectors continue to lead demand. SDI anticipates its metal recycling operations to be significantly stronger than second quarter sequential results, based on steady shipments and stronger ferrous metal spread.

In addition, the company expects its steel fabrication operations to be higher than sequential second quarter results, driven by increased volume combined with steady metal spread.