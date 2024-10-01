Wabash and Steel Dynamics announce 10-year partnership

US-based Wabash, the leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries, announced a 10-year partnership with Steel Dynamics, a leading steel producer and recycler in North America.

The partnership will secure critical steel components including hot-rolled, galvanized, and painted steel coils and steel crossmembers to support Wabash's extensive transportation solutions portfolio of van trailers, tank trailers, platform trailers, and truck bodies. Steel Dynamics has been a trusted supplier to Wabash for fourteen years already and this agreement includes back up supply from Steel Dynamics to ensure a reliable domestic steel supply chain. This will allow Wabash to provide constant service to customers despite periods of high demand.

“Having collaborated for many years, we are pleased to extend our partnership with Wabash through this long-term agreement,” said Barry Schneider, president and chief operating officer of Steel Dynamics. “We strive to be our customers’ preferred partner, through providing high-quality steel products and innovative solutions that meet and exceed expectations. This agreement aligns both of our companies to better serve the future demands of the commercial transportation industry, providing stability to our mutual customers.”