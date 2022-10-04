SDI completes acquisition of Mexican scrap processor

Tuesday, 04 October 2022 22:05:49 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Steel Dynamics, Inc. today announced the completion of its acquisition of ROCA ACERO, S.A. de C.V. (ROCA), as part of its North American raw material procurement strategy. The transaction was funded with available cash.

ROCA, headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico, operates a ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals recycling business comprised of five scrap processing facilities strategically positioned near high-volume industrial scrap sources located throughout Central and Northern Mexico.



Roca currently ships approximately 575,000 gross tons of scrap annually and has an estimated annual processing capability of approximately 850,000 gross tons. When combined with the company's existing Mexican metals recycling business, the total estimated annual ferrous and nonferrous scrap processing capability within Mexico will be over 2.5 million gross tons.

"We sincerely welcome the ROCA team into the Steel Dynamics and OmniSource Mexico families to further solidify our growth strategy," said Mark D. Millett, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. "Combined with our existing metals recycling facilities in Mexico, the addition of ROCA significantly strengthens our ferrous and nonferrous raw material procurement strategy in the region. We believe our Mexican metals recycling facilities will provide a meaningful advantage to our electric-arc-furnace steel operations and planned aluminum flat rolled products operations, while also providing a high-quality, customer-centric option for our customers in Mexico and the United States. We are very excited to welcome and learn from the entire ROCA team."