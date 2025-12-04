Steel Dynamics acquires remaining 55 percent ownership interest in New Process Steel

In a press release, on December 1, 2025, Steel Dynamics announced the completion of the acquisition of the remaining 55 percent ownership interest in New Process Steel, a metals solutions and distribution supply-chain management company headquartered in Houston, Texas.

“The acquisition of New Process expands our exposure to value-added manufacturing opportunities, while continuing to serve our other long-standing flat rolled steel customer needs,” said Mark D. Millett, Chairman and CEO of Steel Dynamics. “New Process has a reputation for high-quality standards and strong customer relationships. With this next step, we believe New Process will continue to have value-added manufacturing growth opportunities. We welcome the New Process teams to the Steel Dynamics family.”