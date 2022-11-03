Steel Dynamics selects location for biocarbon production plant

Thursday, 03 November 2022 17:48:53 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Steel Dynamics, Inc. announced the selection of Columbus, Mississippi, as the location for the initial SDI Biocarbon Solutions biocarbon production operations, a joint venture between the company and Aymium.

In a press release, the company said the site is strategically located in close proximity to one of its largest electric-arc-furnace steel mills, which will consume a significant portion of the biocarbon as a replacement for anthracite, and is also central to plentiful fiber raw material sources. Final site determination is subject to the anticipated receipt of necessary permits and continued state and local government support.

The planned biocarbon production facility will supply Steel Dynamics' electric arc furnace steel mills with a renewable alternative to fossil fuel-based carbon sources using Aymium's patented technology. This initial facility's production capability is expected to be more than 160,000 metric tons per year and operations are planned to begin early 2024.

The company said it has successfully trialed Aymium's biocarbon product in its steel operations, and estimates this first facility will reduce SDI’s Scope 1 steelmaking greenhouse gas emissions intensity between 20 and 25 percent, with potential upside from the use of the facility's excess available renewable energy, representing a meaningful step toward achievement of the company’s environmental goals.