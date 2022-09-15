Steel Dynamics expects lower net earnings for Q3

Thursday, 15 September 2022 20:25:09 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Steel Dynamics, Inc. today provided third quarter 2022 earnings guidance in the range of $4.93 to $4.97 per diluted share. Excluding the impact from costs associated with the startup of the company's Sinton Texas Flat Roll Steel Mill growth investment of an estimated $104 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, the company expects third quarter 2022 adjusted earnings to be in the range of $5.33 to $5.37 per diluted share.

Comparatively, the company's sequential second quarter 2022 earnings were $6.44 per diluted share, and adjusted earnings were $6.73 per diluted share excluding costs of $0.29 per diluted share, associated with startup of the company's Texas Flat Roll Steel Mill. Prior year third quarter earnings were $4.85 per diluted share and adjusted earnings were $4.96 per diluted share, excluding costs of $0.11 per diluted share, associated with construction of the company's Texas Flat Roll Steel Mill.

In a press release, SDI said third quarter 2022 profitability from the company's steel operations is expected to be historically strong, but significantly lower than second quarter 2022 results, due to lower earnings from the company's flat rolled steel operations, as lower average flat rolled steel pricing is expected to more than offset lower raw material costs and higher shipments.

The company said it expects flat rolled steel prices to stabilize as broad underlying steel demand and corresponding order activity remains intact from the automotive, construction, industrial, and energy sectors. The company's Texas Flat Roll Steel Division was hindered with high-cost steel substrate inventory during the third quarter 2022, SDI said, adding that the company believes the impact of this higher cost inventory will be alleviated before the end of the year.

As ferrous and nonferrous scrap prices have declined, third quarter 2022 earnings from the company's metals recycling operations are expected to be below sequential second quarter results, based on lower realized pricing and volume, SDI said.

SDI said third quarter 2022 earnings from the company's steel fabrication operations are expected to be meaningfully higher than record second quarter results, based on continued strong volume and expanding margins, as realized pricing improves and average steel input costs declined. The non-residential construction sector remains strong as evidenced by customer order activity supporting a continuing historically strong order backlog, which the company anticipates will continue into 2023, SDI said.