Steel Chamber in Mexico adds two more steel companies to membership

Thursday, 28 March 2024 21:56:33 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) added two steel producers to its membership of the sector to reach 11 companies and added two more pipe producers to total 14 companies, according to information from the chamber.

Canacero added Frisa Forjados and SuAcero to its list of steel producers. According to Canacero, Frisa Forjados produces billet and forged bars and SuAcero produces billet and rebar.

These two join the companies ArcelorMittal, DeAcero, Gerdau Corsa, Grupo Acerero, Grupo Simec, Tenaris TAMSA, Ternium, Tyasa and the paralyzed by insolvency Altos Hornos de México (AHMSA). Companies that manufactured 19.4 million metric tons (mt) of steel in 2023, 12.2 percent less than in 2022.

In the production of pipes, Canacero added two companies: Forza Steel, producer of pipes smaller and larger than 406 millimeters, and Tumex, producer of pipes smaller than 406 millimeters in diameter. Tumex is part of Grupo ITISA, an industrial conglomerate oriented to the construction industry.

It stands out that the Mexican subsidiary of the German company Mannesmann Precision Tubes, which produces tubes smaller and larger than 406 millimeters and seamless pipe, disappeared from the list of pipe producers.

The two new companies on the Canacero list join Cominox, Conduit, Garay Componentes Tubulares, Productos Especializados de Acero (PEASA), Precitubo (Condumex), Procarsa, Prolamsa, Pytco, T-H Pipe Helicoidal (Villacero), Tubacero, Pipería Lagoon and National Pipeline (Villacero).

Also notable is the disappearance of the trading company Tempel, a company of the American company Worthington Steel, from the Canacero list. Now it only considers five marketing companies: Lámina y Placa Comercial (Villacero), Marubeni-Itochu Steel México, Metal One de México, Mitsui de México and Prominox.