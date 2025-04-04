SSAB to build new cold rolling complex in Sweden

Sweden-based specialty steel producer SSAB has commissioned Germany-based plantmaker SMS Group to build a new cold rolling mill in Luleå, Sweden, with an annual capacity of 1.3 million mt.

The cold rolling complex will be capable of processing strip widths up to 1,900 mm and thicknesses ranging from 0.30 mm to 2.5 mm, ensuring versatility in product offerings, and will be equipped with a continuous galvanizing line, a continuous annealing line and a pickling line tandem cold mill among other sophisticated equipment supplied with the contract. The new equipment will allow SSAB to meet the growing demand for advanced high-strength steel particularly from the automotive industry.

On the other hand, auxiliary systems such as comprehensive automation and digitalization solutions will assure production efficiency, process stability and product quality. Also included within the scope of the order for the new mill are major auxiliary plants like an acid regeneration plant, a roll shop, coil logistics and water treatment plants.