SSAB aims to reduce carbon emissions by 35 percent by 2032 

Friday, 09 October 2020 15:12:51 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Swedish specialty steel producer SSAB has announced that its targets for greenhouse gas emissions including carbon have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative, an organization that encourages companies to set science-based goals that increase their competitiveness in the transition to a low-emission society. It means that the objective is scientifically based and in line with the Paris Agreement.

Accordingly, SSAB aims to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 35 percent by 2032, in line with the objective of keeping global warming well below 2°C.

“By joining Science Based Targets, we are showing that our goal is based on the latest climate science. We hope that this will inspire and lead the way for other industries. Setting clear and transparent goals and closely following them up is an important success factor,” Christina Friborg, SSAB’s executive vice president and head of sustainability, said.