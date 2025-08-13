Spartan UK to supply 1,600 mt of steel sheets for nuclear power plant

UK-based rolling mill Spartan UK, a subsidiary of Ukraine’s Metinvest, has secured a significant contract to supply 1,600 mt of steel sheets for the construction of Sizewell C, a new nuclear power station set to be built on the Suffolk coast. The project is among the most ambitious energy developments in the UK in decades, representing a cornerstone in the country’s clean energy strategy.

A major step in the UK’s clean energy transition

Once operational, Sizewell C is expected to generate enough clean electricity to power up to 6 million homes. At the peak of its construction phase, the project is forecast to create up to 10,000 jobs, boosting both the regional and national economy.

Spartan UK sales manager Ian Robinson confirmed that final dimensions for the thick sheet production have already been received. The steel order will be delivered in two phases, with the first batch of 800 mt scheduled for August 2025 and the second batch of the remaining 800 mt planned for the third quarter of 2025.