Spain’s Celsa reports €3.36 billion in revenue in 2024

Spain-based long steel manufacturer Celsa Group has published its financial and operational results for 2024, showcasing resilience and sustainability in a challenging market environment. The company recorded a revenue of €3.36 billion after divesting from its UK and Nordic operations and managed to increase its steel sales volume by one percent, while its EBITDA amounted to €274 million with an operational profit of €65 million.

Strong Jan-May results in increased EBITDA and net profit

For the first five months of 2025, on the other hand, the company’s EBITDA grew by 34 percent year on year to €182 million, while Celsa said it expects its EBITDA to reach around €400 million by the end of year. The company’s net profit in the given period doubled to €97 million.

Celsa continues its sustainability road map

In 2024, Celsa produced 5.7 million metric tons of fully recyclable steel, reinforcing its position as a leader in sustainable steel production. Scope 1 & 2 emissions were six times lower than global blast furnace averages. Compared to the average electric arc furnace (EAF) in the EU, Celsa reduced CO₂ emissions by 41 percent.

Celsa plans to significantly ramp up capital spending in 2025. Investment is expected to grow by 75 percent year on year, reaching €196 million.