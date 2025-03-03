 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Spain’s...

Spain’s Tubacex reports lower net profit for 2024

Monday, 03 March 2025 15:42:37 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Spain-based seamless stainless steel pipe producer Tubacex has announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2024.

In the given quarter, the company’s net profit amounted to €8.7 million, up by 1.6 percent from €8.5 million recorded in the same period of 2023, while its sales revenue declined by 5.7 percent year on year to €198.5 million. In addition, Tubacex’s EBITDA came to €28.9 million, decreasing by eight percent year on year.

In 2024, the company’s net profit dropped by 37.1 percent to €22.9 million, while its sales revenues amounted to €767.5 million, falling by 10.0 percent, both on year-on-year basis. Also, Tubacex’s EBITDA in the given year was €107 million, down by 14.6 percent compared to the previous year.

The company said it continues to reinforce its strategic partnerships and long-term agreements. Recent contract awards, including two new agreements with Petrobras, have further solidified its leadership in the gas extraction market, particularly in a highly demanding operational environment, according to its statement.


Tags: Spain European Union Fin. Reports Tubacex 

Similar articles

Spain’s Tubacex posts lower sales revenues for H1

25 Jul | Steel News

Spain-based Tubacex reports higher net profit in Jan-Sept

30 Oct | Steel News

Spain’s Tubacex posts net profit for H1

24 Jul | Steel News

Spain’s Tubacex reports record quarterly sales revenues for Q1

28 Apr | Steel News

Spain’s Tubacex reports record-breaking results for 2022 as expected

02 Mar | Steel News

Spain-based Tubacex’s sales revenues double in Jan-Sept

03 Nov | Steel News

Tubacex posts net profit for H1, expects successful full-year results

22 Jul | Steel News

Tubacex posts growth in sales in Q1

18 May | Steel News

Tubacex posts growth in net profit for 2014

27 Feb | Steel News

Tubacex sees decline in sales revenues in January-September

12 Nov | Steel News