﻿
Spain-based Tubacex’s sales revenues double in Jan-Sept

Thursday, 03 November 2022 14:59:43 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Spain-based seamless stainless steel pipe producer Tubacex has announced its financial results for the first nine months of the current year. 

In the given period, the company’s sales amounted to €527.1 million, double the level recorded in the same period last year, while its net profit amounted to €20.3 million, reflecting the company’s competitiveness in the current inflationary environment.   

In the first nine months this year, Tubacex’s EBITDA was at €67.3 million, exceeding the level for the whole of 2019.  

The company expects to achieve results in 2022 above those obtained in 2018 and 2019, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


