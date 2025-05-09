Spain’s Acerinox posts lower net profit and higher revenues for Q1

Spanish stainless steel producer Acerinox S.A. has announced its financial and operational results for the first quarter of the current year.

In the given quarter, the company reported a net profit of €10 million, compared to a net profit of €53 million in the first quarter of 2024, while its net sales amounted to €1.55 billion, rising by five percent year on year. In addition, Acerinox’s EBITDA in the first quarter went down by eight percent year on year to €102 million.

In the first quarter, the company’s crude steel production increased by 11.0 percent year on year to 488,000 mt. Also, its hot rolled product output rose by 17.0 percent compared to the same quarter of 2024 to 35,000 mt, while its cold rolled product production totaled 306,000 mt, up by eight percent year on year.

According to Acerinox, despite the fact that the uncertainties as a result of the geopolitical and tariff policy situation persist and continue to significantly affect the demand for stainless steels and high-performance alloys, it expects that its EBITDA in the second quarter will be higher than that of the first quarter.