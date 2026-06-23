 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > South...

South Korea reaches broad consensus with EU on planned steel import quota revision

Tuesday, 23 June 2026 12:00:02 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

South Korea has reached a broad consensus with the European Union regarding the bloc’s planned revision of its steel import quota system, which is expected to place additional pressure on Korean steelmakers, according to South Korean industry minister Kim Jung-kwan.

Speaking at a press briefing, Kim stated that South Korea’s steel quota currently stands at around 2.58 million mt and that there was a consensus with the EU that the volume would not be reduced by as much as 46 percent. He added that Seoul did not make any specific offer to the EU, while stressing that the planned measure could violate the existing free trade agreement and that South Korea could consider retaliatory measures if necessary.

The EU is preparing to sharply reduce tariff-free quotas for 30 steel products and raise the tariff on imports exceeding the quotas to 50 percent, as part of its efforts to address global steel overcapacity. The measures are expected to enter into force on July 1. Under the new system, South Korea’s tariff-free steel import quota is reportedly set to fall by 46 percent, to 18.3 million mt from the current 33.8 million mt.

Kim also noted that the South Korean government will introduce support measures for domestic steelmakers once the final quota level is confirmed.


Tags: Korea S. Far East Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

South Korea imposes provisional AD duties of up to 33.67 percent on Chinese coated steel imports

19 Jun | Steel News

South Korea urges EU to ensure fairness for Korean steelmakers under new steel import tariffs

11 Jun | Steel News

S. Korea launches AD investigation on hot rolled products from Japan and China

05 Mar | Steel News

Australia imposes securities on HRC imports from four countries

10 Oct | Steel News

CITT compels info from importers of welded standard pipe

04 Oct | Steel News

Government rules Brazil’s industry unharmed by flat rolled steel imports

28 Sep | Steel News

US DOC begins review of multiple steel products

27 Sep | Steel News

US DOC sets minimal rates on certain flats from Korea

25 Sep | Steel News

US DOC sets zero percent dumping margins on Korean flat steel

07 Sep | Steel News

CBSA sets duties on pipe from seven countries

15 Aug | Steel News